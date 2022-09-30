Colton Auto Body Recognized for Business Excellence

Sept. 30, 2022—An auto body shop in California has been recognized as an outstanding business in its community.

According to Inland Empire Community News, Colton Auto Body owners José Lino Grande and wife Rosy were presented with the "Business Focus" Recognition Award by Council Member Dr. Luis S. González.

José came to the United States by way of El Salvador in 1989. His dream of owning an auto body shop became a reality in 2019 when he and Rosy opened Colton Auto Body in Colton, California. The couple lives in San Bernardino with their two children.

The shop team includes three part-time employees. Colton Auto Body has become a reliable service provider in the community, offering everything from collision repair to restoration and customization.