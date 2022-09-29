MENU

News

Crash Champions Acquires Nationwide Auto Body

September 29, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Sept. 29, 2022—Crash Champions has acquired Nationwide Auto Body. 

According to a press release, Nationwide is a single location shop in Schaumburg, Illinois. This acquisition brings the Crash Champions toal in Illinois to 15 locations.

“Selling is a major decision for any business, particularly for one that is family owned and operated like ours, but I am confident that joining the Crash Champions team is the best path forward for our organization,” said Mike Gleason, owner of Nationwide Auto Body via the press release. “Just like Nationwide Auto, Crash Champions started with a single shop serving Chicagoland, and just like Nationwide Auto, Crash Champions empowers their talented collision repair technicians and a compassionate service team to deliver the best customer experience possible. I am excited to watch what comes next.”

Crash Champions has around 570 centers nationwide. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

