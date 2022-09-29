MENU

CIECA Announces Formation of Referral Committee

September 29, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Sept. 29, 2022—CIECA has formed a new committee to create a workflow for the referral process in the collision repair industry. 

According to a press release, the committee will be chaired by Kim DeVallance Caron, product portfolio director for Enterprise Holdings. The committee invites all industry stakeholders, CIECA members and non-members alike, to join. 

“The committee’s objective is to improve customer service in the inspection and repair process by developing and maintaining messaging standards aimed at automating vehicle referral activities, which will create efficiencies for all industry stakeholders,” said Paulette Reed, CIECA’s technical project manager via the press release.

Reed also commented that new workflows have the potential to impact the Assignment and First Notice of Loss (FNOL) workflows. 

“The Assignment message is one of the most widely used services CIECA offers,” said Paul Barry, CIECA’s executive director via the press release. “It is used for every direct repair program (DRP) Assignment, Rental Assignment, Towing Assignment, Salvage Assignment, etc. Next to Estimate, this is one of the highest priority projects.”

The first meeting will be on Oct. 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. CT. RSVPs can be completed here. More information about CIECA Committees can be found here

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

