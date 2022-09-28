MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0922 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

2022 FenderBender Award Winner: Mike Schoonover

Keeping the Lines of Communication Open

Approaching Advanced Vehicle Repair

A Community of Winners

Boggs: The Importance of Rule Following

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

FenderBender Award Runner Up: Ryan DeMarco

Securing Media Coverage for Your Shop

Rains: The Secret Sauce of Culture

The Aftermarket Effect

FenderBender Award Runner-Up: Cliff Sullivan

Thinking About Certification? Here’s What You Need To Consider

News

Mike Schoonover Receives FenderBender Award on Day 2 of Management Conference

September 28, 2022
Todd Kortemeier
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS fenderbender awards FenderBender Management Conference Mike Schoonover
IMG_3887.jpg

ARLINGTON, Tex. (Sept. 28, 2022)—The highlight of Day 2 at the 2022 FenderBender Management Conference came just after the lunch break as Minnesota shop owner Mike Schoonover was formally presented with the 2022 FenderBender Award. Mike and his wife Gayle, who is a co-owner of Schoonover Bodyworks & Glass in Shoreview, Minnesota, were on hand to accept the award in a brief ceremony.

Schoonover then took to the stage again later that afternoon as one of the conference's featured speakers, presenting a session entitled, "How I Did It: The FenderBender Award Winner's Guide to Success." Schoonover talked through the philosophies and processes that have helped make Schoonover Bodyworks the award-winning shop that it is with a focus on quality. Other presentations Tuesday included "Determining the 'Sweet Spot' for Your Shop" by Drew Bryant of DB Orlando Collision and "Solutions for Insurance Haggling" from Paul Amato of Amato's Auto Body. The final full day of the conference ended with the FenderBender Party under the Dallas skies in view of AT&T Stadium,

The 2022 FenderBender Management Conference concludes with more speaker sessions on Wednesday.

Todd headshot 1

Todd Kortemeier is the editor of FenderBender magazine.

Recent Articles by Todd Kortemeier

Snap Shop: CARSTAR of Ringgold

Education, Networking Reign on Day 1 of 2022 FenderBender Management Conference

Related Articles

Education, Networking Reign on Day 1 of 2022 FenderBender Management Conference

2022 FenderBender Award Winner: Mike Schoonover

FenderBender Management Conference Day 2

You must login or register in order to post a comment.