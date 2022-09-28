Mike Schoonover Receives FenderBender Award on Day 2 of Management Conference

ARLINGTON, Tex. (Sept. 28, 2022)—The highlight of Day 2 at the 2022 FenderBender Management Conference came just after the lunch break as Minnesota shop owner Mike Schoonover was formally presented with the 2022 FenderBender Award. Mike and his wife Gayle, who is a co-owner of Schoonover Bodyworks & Glass in Shoreview, Minnesota, were on hand to accept the award in a brief ceremony.

Schoonover then took to the stage again later that afternoon as one of the conference's featured speakers, presenting a session entitled, "How I Did It: The FenderBender Award Winner's Guide to Success." Schoonover talked through the philosophies and processes that have helped make Schoonover Bodyworks the award-winning shop that it is with a focus on quality. Other presentations Tuesday included "Determining the 'Sweet Spot' for Your Shop" by Drew Bryant of DB Orlando Collision and "Solutions for Insurance Haggling" from Paul Amato of Amato's Auto Body. The final full day of the conference ended with the FenderBender Party under the Dallas skies in view of AT&T Stadium,

The 2022 FenderBender Management Conference concludes with more speaker sessions on Wednesday.