News

High School Senior Awarded for Restoration Project

September 28, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Sept. 28, 2022—A high school senior in Tennessee has been recognized for her work in her collision repair automotive class. 

According to News 5 WCYB, Gracie Sims is a student at Unaka High School. She was recently awarded first place and given $100 from the Appalachian Fair in the custom painting category for collision repair. 

For the project, Sims restored a pedal car from the 1960s. She did a custom paint job for the project, complete with metal flake and candy translucent paints. Sims told News 5 WCYB that she dedicated about 90 hours to the paint job. 

Sims said that she enjoys navigating the challenges that work like this can present, especially being a female in a male-dominated industry. Sims has also been awarded a $7,500 scholarship to Lincoln Technical College in Nashville that she can use if she would like to attend the school. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

