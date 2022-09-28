MENU

California Shop Grants Make-A-Wish Request

September 28, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Sept. 28, 2022—An auto body shop in California has helped a young man's Make-A-Wish dream come true. 

According to the Daily Pilot, Moses Suarez from Rancho Santa Margarita was diagnosed with leukemia in 2020 at just 18 years old. Recently, he had a wish fulfilled by Make-A-Wish Orange County & the Inland Empire that involved a 2007 Ford Mustang. 

Suarez asked the organized if they could help restore the vehicle. It was passed down to him by his mother and it needed a paint job as well as interior work. Additionally, the Mustang had body damage to the roof of the vehicle that made it so Suarez had to use the passenger side door or driver's side window in order to enter the vehicle. 

Fix Auto Costa Mesa helped tackle this project after Make-A-Wish reached out. After two months of hard work, General Manager Alison Enoka and her team were proud to host a ceremony and present the Mustang to Suarez. The car was restored, and the shop team put in a new stereo as well. Suarez, now 20 years old, had his wish granted. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

