I-CAR Announces Educational Opportunities for SEMA Show Attendees

Sept. 27, 2022—I-CAR has announced educational classroom opportunities for the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a press release.

“For the first time and exclusive to SEMA, I-CAR will be offering a MIG Welding Technology and Applications training session focusing on basic to advanced techniques and ideal for classic car, hot rod and vehicle builders/rebuilders and other technicians. Although not eligible for I-CAR credit, to encourage newer vehicle builders out there, I-CAR is making this popular MIG Welding session available for $75 (normally $150) and will include complimentary, hands-on welding practice at the SEMA Collision Repair Stage,” said I-CAR’s Director of Technical Products and Curriculum, Bud Center via the press release.

Overall, topics of these I-CAR educational courses will include: Initialization and Calibration of Electronic Systems, Coordinate the Repair Process, Managing Quality Control and MIG Welding Technology and Applications.

I-CAR will also host free educational presentations on ADAS, EVs, virtual and augmented reality, scanning and calibrations, welding and more. These presentations will be on the SEMA Collision Repair and Refinish Stage at the show. I-CAR is also a SEM Education Partner, and will participate in the new SEMA ADAS Showcase #39007 and SEMA Electrify #11268 at the show.

The SEMA Show will be held Nov. 1 through Nov. 4. Information about registration for I-CAR Collision Repair Training at the show can be found here and is available through Nov. 3. Attendees will also have the opportunity to register on-site.