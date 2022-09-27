MENU

News

Shop Rebuilds and Expands After Almeda Fire

September 27, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Sept. 27, 2022—Chico's Auto Collision Repair faced devastation due to a fire two years ago, but now its second location is open to the public.

According to KOBI-TV NBC 5,  the the Almeda Fire destroyed the family-owned auto body shop after sweeping through the Medford, Oregon, area two years ago. Fast-forward to today and it has been one year since Chico's reopened in Medford. A couple of weeks ago, Chico's opened its second location in Medford. 

The business is rebuilding and finding success after hardship. This new location provides paint work, body work, professional detailing and other automotive services. Additionally, a car hood that survived the fire damage at the shop now hangs in the second location.

