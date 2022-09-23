MENU

Kepner's Precision Auto Krafters Joins 1Collision Network

September 23, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Sept. 23, 2022—1Collision has announced a new location in Michigan. 

According to a press release, Kepner's Precision Auto Krafters of Benton Harbor joined the 1Collision network. Kepner's was opened over 50 years ago by Rich Kepner. Rich was only 18 when he opened the shop. His wife Connie joined the operation in the 1990s, and when Rich passed away six years ago Connie and the front office staff took over running the business.

Connie's son Ryan Kepner and son-in-law Jesse Holmes help with estimates and body shop management. Most employees with the shop have been there for decades. 

“Rich was very good at making sure a car looked the best it could when it left the shop. Like my husband, I enjoy making people happy,” said Connie Kepner, owner and CEO, via the press release. “When all our customers are happy and we don’t have any comebacks, that’s a really good day.”

An especially impressive project that Rich worked on at the shop included Muhammad Ali’s Rolls Royce, which Rich restored. The Rolls Royce is now at the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

“We are delighted to add Kepner’s to our network and support their ongoing business goals,” said John Hollingsworth, 1Collision's director of new location development via the press release.

