MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0922 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

2022 FenderBender Award Winner: Mike Schoonover

Keeping the Lines of Communication Open

Approaching Advanced Vehicle Repair

A Community of Winners

Boggs: The Importance of Rule Following

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

FenderBender Award Runner Up: Ryan DeMarco

Securing Media Coverage for Your Shop

Rains: The Secret Sauce of Culture

The Aftermarket Effect

FenderBender Award Runner-Up: Cliff Sullivan

Thinking About Certification? Here’s What You Need To Consider

News

Precision Diagnostics Moves Headquarters

September 22, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS calibration diagnostic facility Headquarters Wisconsin
ballooncelebrate.jpg

Sept. 22, 2022—Precision Diagnostics announced a relocation of its headquarters as it celebrates an anniversary. 

According to a press release, Precision has moved its headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin, to a new 21,000 square foot facility. This facility dedicates 11,000 square feet to a repair shop for mechanical repairs and calibrations. Additionally, the new facility offers upgraded office and administrative space. 

“This new location, combined with our continued Midwest market growth and expansion, represents the opportunity Precision Diagnostics has to continue to be at the forefront of providing a world-class service option for both mobile diagnostic and mechanical sublet services," COO Tom McGuire said via the press release. "We want to continue to provide an exceptional customer experience and help promote educational awareness and depth to this niche of the auto body repair industry.”

Precision recently celebrated its third anniversary as well. During these past three years, Precision has serviced around 30,000 vehicles. It has more than 650 customers in nine markets throughout six states. Precision offers collision sublet repair services that range from vehicle diagnostics to wire repairs, calibrations, pre scans, post scans and 1234YF AC services. 


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

NABC Gifts Recycled Ride at CIECA CONNEX Conference

Crash Champions Adds 12 California Locations with New Acquisitions

Related Articles

TOPDON Opens US Headquarters

Kaeser Expanding Headquarters

You must login or register in order to post a comment.