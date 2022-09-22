Precision Diagnostics Moves Headquarters

Sept. 22, 2022—Precision Diagnostics announced a relocation of its headquarters as it celebrates an anniversary.

According to a press release, Precision has moved its headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin, to a new 21,000 square foot facility. This facility dedicates 11,000 square feet to a repair shop for mechanical repairs and calibrations. Additionally, the new facility offers upgraded office and administrative space.

“This new location, combined with our continued Midwest market growth and expansion, represents the opportunity Precision Diagnostics has to continue to be at the forefront of providing a world-class service option for both mobile diagnostic and mechanical sublet services," COO Tom McGuire said via the press release. "We want to continue to provide an exceptional customer experience and help promote educational awareness and depth to this niche of the auto body repair industry.”

Precision recently celebrated its third anniversary as well. During these past three years, Precision has serviced around 30,000 vehicles. It has more than 650 customers in nine markets throughout six states. Precision offers collision sublet repair services that range from vehicle diagnostics to wire repairs, calibrations, pre scans, post scans and 1234YF AC services.



