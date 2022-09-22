NABC Gifts Recycled Ride at CIECA CONNEX Conference

Sept. 22, 2022—The National Auto Body Council recently presented a United States Air Force Veteran with a Recycled Ride.

According to a press release, Chavarria (Chevy) Harris received a 2021 Kia Soul during the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) CONNEX Annual Conference in St. Louis, Missouri.

"We have been working with the NABC Recycled Rides program for several years now, and we are proud to host these amazing giftings and see the impact that our industry can have on people’s lives when we all come together for a common cause,” said Paul Barry, executive director of CIECA via the press release.

This presentation was made possible by the National Auto Body Council, Allstate, Caliber Collision of Fenton, Missouri, and charity partner Missouri Veterans Endeavor. Harris was incredibly grateful for the vehicle, as he has been relying on ride share options to get around. Due to medical issues, Harris is unable to stand for long period of time, which took public transportation off the table. Harris has had to turn down work shifts because of the high fares on ridesharing apps. Now, he has a reliable form of transportation.

The NABC Recycled Rides program has been around since 2007 with the goal of repairing and donating vehicles to those in need. Nearly 3,000 vehicles have been donated through this program, valuing at about $42 million.







