MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0922 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

2022 FenderBender Award Winner: Mike Schoonover

Keeping the Lines of Communication Open

Approaching Advanced Vehicle Repair

A Community of Winners

Boggs: The Importance of Rule Following

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

FenderBender Award Runner Up: Ryan DeMarco

Securing Media Coverage for Your Shop

Rains: The Secret Sauce of Culture

The Aftermarket Effect

FenderBender Award Runner-Up: Cliff Sullivan

Thinking About Certification? Here’s What You Need To Consider

News

NABC Gifts Recycled Ride at CIECA CONNEX Conference

September 22, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Allstate caliber collision CIECA CONNEX NABC Recycled Rides Veteran
car keys fb.jpg
Pexels

Sept. 22, 2022—The National Auto Body Council recently presented a United States Air Force Veteran with a Recycled Ride. 

According to a press release, Chavarria (Chevy) Harris received a 2021 Kia Soul during the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) CONNEX Annual Conference in St. Louis, Missouri. 

"We have been working with the NABC Recycled Rides program for several years now, and we are proud to host these amazing giftings and see the impact that our industry can have on people’s lives when we all come together for a common cause,” said Paul Barry, executive director of CIECA via the press release.

This presentation was made possible by the National Auto Body Council, Allstate, Caliber Collision of Fenton, Missouri, and charity partner Missouri Veterans Endeavor. Harris was incredibly grateful for the vehicle, as he has been relying on ride share options to get around. Due to medical issues, Harris is unable to stand for long period of time, which took public transportation off the table. Harris has had to turn down work shifts because of the high fares on ridesharing apps. Now, he has a reliable form of transportation. 

The NABC Recycled Rides program has been around since 2007 with the goal of repairing and donating vehicles to those in need. Nearly 3,000 vehicles have been donated through this program, valuing at about $42 million. 



The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Precision Diagnostics Moves Headquarters

Crash Champions Adds 12 California Locations with New Acquisitions

Related Articles

NABC Awards Recycled Ride at CARSTAR Apple Valley Grand Opening

NABC Recycled Rides Gifts Vehicles for USAA Anniversary

Atlanta Woman to Receive NABC Recycled Ride

You must login or register in order to post a comment.