MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0922 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

2022 FenderBender Award Winner: Mike Schoonover

Keeping the Lines of Communication Open

Approaching Advanced Vehicle Repair

A Community of Winners

Boggs: The Importance of Rule Following

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

FenderBender Award Runner Up: Ryan DeMarco

Securing Media Coverage for Your Shop

Rains: The Secret Sauce of Culture

The Aftermarket Effect

FenderBender Award Runner-Up: Cliff Sullivan

Thinking About Certification? Here’s What You Need To Consider

News

NOVUS Glass Welcomes New Location in Virginia

September 21, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto glass Novus Franchising Novus Glass owner Virginia
NOVUS glass richmond.jpg
NOVUS Glass

Sept. 21, 2022—NOVUS Glass has announced a new location in Virginia. 

According to a press release, NOVUS Glass of Richmond is owned by Avery and Jennifer Andrews. The location offers in-store and mobile glass services. 

Avery and Jennifer previously owned and managed a mixed fleet of tractors and straight trucks, so they already have industry knowledge heading into this new endeavor.

Avery noted his disappointment with reliable windshield replacement during his time in the trucking industry. This became a motivating factor for franchising with NOVUS. 

“We’re in this for the long haul because we know this community needs reliable and convenient glass service,” said Jennifer Andrews via the press release. “We believe in taking an honest and educational approach with our customers, presenting them with facts to guide them in making the best decision for their circumstances. We want to make sure that our customers feel they can trust us to take care of their vehicle.”

This location can be found in Ashland, Virginia, and will serve the greater Richmond community. The team will provide windshield repair and replacement as well as headlight polishing and restorations and Aquapel rain-repellant glass treatment services. Over time, the team plans to incorporate glass tinting and potentially flat glass installations as well. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

NABC Gifts Recycled Ride at CIECA CONNEX Conference

Precision Diagnostics Moves Headquarters

Crash Champions Adds 12 California Locations with New Acquisitions

Related Articles

NOVUS Glass Welcomes New Franchise in Vermont

NOVUS Glass of Plano Opens in Texas

CARSTAR Opens New Location in Virginia

You must login or register in order to post a comment.