NOVUS Glass Welcomes New Location in Virginia

Sept. 21, 2022—NOVUS Glass has announced a new location in Virginia.

According to a press release, NOVUS Glass of Richmond is owned by Avery and Jennifer Andrews. The location offers in-store and mobile glass services.

Avery and Jennifer previously owned and managed a mixed fleet of tractors and straight trucks, so they already have industry knowledge heading into this new endeavor.

Avery noted his disappointment with reliable windshield replacement during his time in the trucking industry. This became a motivating factor for franchising with NOVUS.

“We’re in this for the long haul because we know this community needs reliable and convenient glass service,” said Jennifer Andrews via the press release. “We believe in taking an honest and educational approach with our customers, presenting them with facts to guide them in making the best decision for their circumstances. We want to make sure that our customers feel they can trust us to take care of their vehicle.”

This location can be found in Ashland, Virginia, and will serve the greater Richmond community. The team will provide windshield repair and replacement as well as headlight polishing and restorations and Aquapel rain-repellant glass treatment services. Over time, the team plans to incorporate glass tinting and potentially flat glass installations as well.