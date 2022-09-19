MENU

AsTech Offers Complete Diagnostic Solution

September 19, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Sept. 19, 2022—AsTech has introduced a streamlined and simplified shop workflow approach for diagnostics.  

According to a press release, AsTech's patented diagnostic Rules Engine has been expanded and allows for customization. AsTech has built this engine to help suggest when an alternative to an OEM scan tool can be used effectively.

Two diagnostic scan types are offered, with one being remote OEM and the other being OEM-compatible. There is a "shop rules" feature for this customization that is geared toward collision centers certified by an OEM with scan tool requirements or are participating in insurance direct repair programs. 

There is also the option to identify calibrations using adasTHINK. This is an advanced ADAS identification system that helps determine required calibrations, available tools, and OEM-specified procedures through the upload of a VIN and a repair estimate. All of these new features will shorten repair times, help keep shops in compliance and provide a "one-stop" solution for diagnostics, calibrations, ADAS insights and more.

Repairify plans to highlight these new features as well as other Repairify products at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas in November. AsTech is a Repairify company. 

“This combination of technology and expertise helps us fulfill our mission of offering customers choice with confidence,” said Cris Hollingsworth, President of Repairify Global Holdings, Inc. via the press release. “By simplifying complex repairs, we address talent shortages and shorten repair cycle times, ultimately helping the customer’s bottom line. AsTech’s expanded capabilities automate decisions and allows our customers to pick the right tool for the right job. Shop managers can have heightened confidence that AsTech will help them make the best recommendation, with the added benefit of remote support from over 400 certified AsTech technicians.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

