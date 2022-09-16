MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0922 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

2022 FenderBender Award Winner: Mike Schoonover

Keeping the Lines of Communication Open

Approaching Advanced Vehicle Repair

A Community of Winners

Boggs: The Importance of Rule Following

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

FenderBender Award Runner Up: Ryan DeMarco

Securing Media Coverage for Your Shop

Rains: The Secret Sauce of Culture

The Aftermarket Effect

FenderBender Award Runner-Up: Cliff Sullivan

Thinking About Certification? Here’s What You Need To Consider

News

Crash Champions Acquires Daya's Certified Collision Center

September 16, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Acquisition Crash Champions Florida
welcome

Sept. 16, 2022—Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Daya’s Certified Collision Center in Florida. 

According to a press release, Daya's has two locations. One can be found in Longwood and the other is in Orlando. This acquisition includes both locations, and solidifies 49 Crash Champions locations in Florida. 

“Over the past 40 years, Daya’s has successfully established itself as one of Central Florida’s premier auto body shops, and I am thrilled to welcome their team to the Crash Champions family,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions via the press release. “Their skilled technicians have the certifications, technology and equipment necessary to get the job done right, and they will be incredibly valuable in growing our footprint and brand awareness in the Sunshine State.”

Crash Champions has around 570 centers across 35 states and Washington, D.C. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

GFS Names Maximum Equipment as a Preferred Refinish Distributor

Driven Brands Exhibits at Auto Glass Week

Related Articles

Crash Champions Acquires Metro Collision

Crash Champions Acquires Oregon-Based Artistic Auto Body

Crash Champions Acquires Two Shops in Florida

You must login or register in order to post a comment.