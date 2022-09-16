Crash Champions Acquires Daya's Certified Collision Center

Sept. 16, 2022—Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Daya’s Certified Collision Center in Florida.

According to a press release, Daya's has two locations. One can be found in Longwood and the other is in Orlando. This acquisition includes both locations, and solidifies 49 Crash Champions locations in Florida.

“Over the past 40 years, Daya’s has successfully established itself as one of Central Florida’s premier auto body shops, and I am thrilled to welcome their team to the Crash Champions family,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions via the press release. “Their skilled technicians have the certifications, technology and equipment necessary to get the job done right, and they will be incredibly valuable in growing our footprint and brand awareness in the Sunshine State.”

Crash Champions has around 570 centers across 35 states and Washington, D.C.