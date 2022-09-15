Ford Announces Hands-Free Lane Assist ADAS Update

Sept. 15, 2022—A new Ford ADAS update brings hands-free lane changes to the forefront.

According to IOT World Today, the BlueCruise advanced driver assistance system and Lincoln's ActiveGlide ADAS will receive this update.

Some of the major upgraded features include:

Lane Change Assist: allows hands-free lane changes to occur when a driver taps the turn signal and the vehicle's system scans for other vehicles

Predictive Speed Assist: adjusts the speed of a vehicle when it is approaching a curve while notifying the driver of the speed change

In-Lane Repositioning: shifts the driver's vehicle away from other vehicles, such as large trucks and semi-trucks for example, that are driving in adjacent lanes

The electric Ford Mustang Mach-E will be the first Ford vehicle equipped with these upgrades. The 2023 Corsair SUV will be the first Lincoln vehicle to have them. More vehicles are expected to follow in the Ford lineup.

IOT World Today reported that 75,000 Ford and Lincoln drivers are signed up for BlueCruise and ActiveGlide. Over 16 million hands-free driving miles were recorded by the end of August 2022.