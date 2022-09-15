MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0922 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

2022 FenderBender Award Winner: Mike Schoonover

Keeping the Lines of Communication Open

Approaching Advanced Vehicle Repair

A Community of Winners

Boggs: The Importance of Rule Following

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

FenderBender Award Runner Up: Ryan DeMarco

Securing Media Coverage for Your Shop

Rains: The Secret Sauce of Culture

The Aftermarket Effect

FenderBender Award Runner-Up: Cliff Sullivan

Thinking About Certification? Here’s What You Need To Consider

News

Ford Announces Hands-Free Lane Assist ADAS Update

September 15, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS ADAS ford Lincoln Software update
road

Sept. 15, 2022—A new Ford ADAS update brings hands-free lane changes to the forefront. 

According to IOT World Today, the BlueCruise advanced driver assistance system and Lincoln's ActiveGlide ADAS will receive this update. 

Some of the major upgraded features include:

  • Lane Change Assist: allows hands-free lane changes to occur when a driver taps the turn signal and the vehicle's system scans for other vehicles
  • Predictive Speed Assist: adjusts the speed of a vehicle when it is approaching a curve while notifying the driver of the speed change 
  • In-Lane Repositioning: shifts the driver's vehicle away from other vehicles, such as large trucks and semi-trucks for example, that are driving in adjacent lanes

The electric Ford Mustang Mach-E will be the first Ford vehicle equipped with these upgrades. The 2023 Corsair SUV will be the first Lincoln vehicle to have them. More vehicles are expected to follow in the Ford lineup. 

IOT World Today reported that 75,000 Ford and Lincoln drivers are signed up for BlueCruise and ActiveGlide. Over 16 million hands-free driving miles were recorded by the end of August 2022. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Driven Brands Exhibits at Auto Glass Week

San Diego Teens Complete Safe Driving Training

Related Articles

Ford Mach-E to Offer Hands-Free Assist

Ford Announces Optional ADAS Certification

You must login or register in order to post a comment.