NOVUS Glass of Plano Opens in Texas

September 14, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Sept. 14, 2022—A new NOVUS Glass location has opened in Texas. 

According to a press release, NOVUS Glass of Plano is owned by Mark Perkins, who is an Air Force veteran. Prior to becoming a NOVUS Glass franchisee, Perkins dedicated over 20 years to the medical field. 

“I was impressed by the NOVUS Glass brand’s reputation for stability, consistency and innovation as the inventors of windshield repair technologies. Customers know they can trust NOVUS with their auto glass repair needs,” said Perkins via the press release. “They have more than 50 years in the business and strong ties to the community, particularly in recognizing and honoring veterans. This was an important criterion in my decision-making process.”

NOVUS Glass of Plano serves the communities of North Dallas, Frisco and Plano. NOVUS Glass offers glass repair and maintenance services with over 1,000 points of service worldwide. 

