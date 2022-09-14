MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0922 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

2022 FenderBender Award Winner: Mike Schoonover

Keeping the Lines of Communication Open

Approaching Advanced Vehicle Repair

A Community of Winners

Boggs: The Importance of Rule Following

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

FenderBender Award Runner Up: Ryan DeMarco

Securing Media Coverage for Your Shop

Rains: The Secret Sauce of Culture

The Aftermarket Effect

FenderBender Award Runner-Up: Cliff Sullivan

Thinking About Certification? Here’s What You Need To Consider

News

San Diego Teens Complete Safe Driving Training

September 14, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS distracted driving free program safe driving teen driving training
car keys fb.jpg
Pexels

Sept. 14, 2022—A free defensive driving program recently provided some California teenagers guidance on safe driving practices.

According to CBS 8, the program called B.R.A.K.E.S. stands for "Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe." It was started in 2018 by a racing champion named Doug Herbert after a devastating car crash took the lives of his sons. 

B.R.A.K.E.S. has provided training to over 100,000 teenagers and parents. Recently, 72 teenagers in San Diego had the opportunity to participate in the program, which is run nationwide. The program is free and conducts training on crash avoidance, distraction, off-road recovery, panic stopping, car control and skid recovery. Teens who complete the program are 64% less likely to be involved in a crash up to three years after their course completion, according to data from an independently conducted study. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

NOVUS Glass of Plano Opens in Texas

Crash Champions Acquires Metro Collision

Related Articles

Teens Honored for Safe Driving

San Diego Company to Test Self-Driving Vehicles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.