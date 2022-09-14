San Diego Teens Complete Safe Driving Training

Sept. 14, 2022—A free defensive driving program recently provided some California teenagers guidance on safe driving practices.

According to CBS 8, the program called B.R.A.K.E.S. stands for "Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe." It was started in 2018 by a racing champion named Doug Herbert after a devastating car crash took the lives of his sons.

B.R.A.K.E.S. has provided training to over 100,000 teenagers and parents. Recently, 72 teenagers in San Diego had the opportunity to participate in the program, which is run nationwide. The program is free and conducts training on crash avoidance, distraction, off-road recovery, panic stopping, car control and skid recovery. Teens who complete the program are 64% less likely to be involved in a crash up to three years after their course completion, according to data from an independently conducted study.