Classic Collision Acquires Premier Collision Centers

Sept. 13, 2022—Classic Collision has announced a new acquisition in Georgia.

According to a press release, Classic Collision has acquired Premier Collision Centers. The Premier network includes four locations in Duluth, Buford, Cumming and Commerce.

“Our certified team has been dedicated to providing customers with the highest degree of quality, workmanship, and customer service for years in the communities we serve,” said Hunter Ikerd, former owner of Premier Collision Centers, via the press release.

This acquisition brings the total of Classic Collision locations in the state to 35. Classic Collision was originally founded in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1983.

“We’ve admired Classic Collision’s growth and now our team is excited to be a part of it," said Brian Eve, former owner of Premier Collision Centers, via the press release.