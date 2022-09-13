MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0922 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

2022 FenderBender Award Winner: Mike Schoonover

Keeping the Lines of Communication Open

Approaching Advanced Vehicle Repair

A Community of Winners

Boggs: The Importance of Rule Following

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

FenderBender Award Runner Up: Ryan DeMarco

Securing Media Coverage for Your Shop

Rains: The Secret Sauce of Culture

The Aftermarket Effect

FenderBender Award Runner-Up: Cliff Sullivan

Thinking About Certification? Here’s What You Need To Consider

News

Classic Collision Acquires Premier Collision Centers

September 13, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Acquisition Classic Collision Georgia network
handshake blinds pexels.jpg
Pexels

Sept. 13, 2022—Classic Collision has announced a new acquisition in Georgia. 

According to a press release, Classic Collision has acquired Premier Collision Centers. The Premier network includes four locations in Duluth, Buford, Cumming and Commerce. 

“Our certified team has been dedicated to providing customers with the highest degree of quality, workmanship, and customer service for years in the communities we serve,” said Hunter Ikerd, former owner of Premier Collision Centers, via the press release.

This acquisition brings the total of Classic Collision locations in the state to 35. Classic Collision was originally founded in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1983. 

“We’ve admired Classic Collision’s growth and now our team is excited to be a part of it," said Brian Eve, former owner of Premier Collision Centers, via the press release. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Crash Champions Acquires Metro Collision

FinishMaster Announces Third Annual Hood Master Challenge

Related Articles

Classic Collision Acquires Performance Collision Centers

Classic Collision Acquires Minnesota Shop

You must login or register in order to post a comment.