Crash Champions Acquires Metro Collision

September 13, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Sept. 13, 2022—Crash Champions has announced an acquisition in Kansas. 

According to a press release, Crash Champions has expanded its presence in the state by acquiring Metro Collision in Olathe. In total, Crash Champions now has eight locations in Kansas. 

“Metro Collision has grown a strong customer following and earned a stellar reputation for its commitment to quality and excellence, making it a terrific addition to our footprint in Kansas,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, via the press release. “Their talented personnel, high-quality facility, and state of the art equipment have helped them stand out from the pack, and I am thrilled that they are joining the Crash Champions family.”

Crash Champions was founded in 1999 and has about 570 facilities across 35 states and Washington D.C. 

