WIN Announces Scholarship Expansion

Sept. 12, 2022—The Women's Industry Network has announced an expansion to its scholarship program.

According to a press release, the expanded program seeks to continue WIN's mission to financially support women who want to make their mark on the collision repair industry. WIN scholarships are able to provide educational opportunities, tuition assistance and enrichment events. The program's expansion hopes to bring even more student interest to the collision repair field by increasing the award number each year. They plan to double the award rate in the next year.

"It has been a privilege to contribute to the transformation of the WIN Scholarship Program. The new tiered criteria for the 2022-23 program engages students across a wider spectrum of experience,” said Laura Kottschade, 2022-23 co-chair of the Sponsorship Committee, via the press release. “We understand the need to attract talent to our industry and are firm believers that supporting students throughout their schooling will make a difference. The scholarship team is looking forward to getting to know a new cohort of students through this next year and continuing those relationships into their careers."

The program's expansion is able to offer the College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Award on two financial levels with a recipient stipend ranging from $500 up to $2500. Additionally, recipients will get complimentary registration for the virtual format of the WIN Educational Conference in May 2023.

Applications for the 2022-2023 program will be accepted during the window of Sept. 12, 2022 through Oct. 28, 2022.

WIN has also announced the launch of a student engagement program and a continuation of mentorship opportunities. These programs help connect women who are passionate about the industry.