News

MSO Symposium Announces Agenda

September 8, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Sept. 8, 2022—The MSO Symposium has announced its agenda. 

According to a press release, the conference will take place on Oct. 31 in Las Vegas. It is geared toward multi-shop owners and operators and was developed by the Automotive Service Association and the MSO Symposium advisory board. 

Listed below is an overview of the topics that will be address at the conference. All of the times listed are in Pacific Daylight Time: 

  • 9:30–10:30 a.m. Networking Breakfast, Sponsor Showcase
  • 10:30–10:45 a.m. Welcome and Introductions
  • 10:45–11:45 a.m. Industry Macro & Micro Trends with Vincent Romans & CCC Intelligent Solutions
  • 11:45 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Panel discussion: Inclusion and Diversity
  • 12:30–1:30 p.m. Formal Luncheon
  • 1:30–2:15 p.m. Panel discussion: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) & Why it Matters
  • 2:15–3:00 p.m. Economic Trends
  • 3:00–3:30 p.m. Labor Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities
  • 3:30–4:00 p.m. Networking Break
  • 4:00–4:30 p.m. Electric Vehicles
  • 4:30–5:15 p.m. Artificial Intelligence and New Technology
  • 5:15–6:30 p.m. Industry Reception

The formal luncheon is sponsored by Berkeley Capital Advisors. There is a refreshment break sponsored by Axalta Coating Systems and an industry reception sponsored by Repairify. 

Attendance is limited for this conference. Those who qualify include multi-shop operators of any size, OEMs, insurers and single-location repair facilities with an annual revenue that exceeds $3 million. 

Early bird registration is available until Sept. 16. Click here to learn more about registration. 

