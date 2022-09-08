MENU

News

Glass Doctor Adds AirPro as Preferred Vendor

September 8, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Sept. 8, 2022—AirPro Diagnostics is now a preferred vendor of Glass Doctor. 

According to a press release, multiple locations of Glass Doctor had success in field testing AirPro devices. This included the Auggie calibration device, which is a mobile device that helps to ensure quick and safe recalibrations.

This success has led to Glass Doctor adding the diagnostics line from AirPro. Glass Doctor has over 260 locations across the United States and Canada.

“After careful review and testing of multiple ADAS calibration products, Glass Doctor is proud to announce AirPro Diagnostics as the newest of our preferred calibration devices”, said Tommy Patterson, director of new product dev and technical services with Glass Doctor, via the press release. “This relationship helps increase efficiency by being able to service customers at their home or office, virtually any location.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

