News

Dean Fisher Announces Retirement

September 7, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Driven Brands

Sept. 7, 2022—Driven Brands collision president Dean Fisher has announced his retirement. 

According to a press release, Fisher plans to lead the collision team until the end of the year. He will remain as a consultant for Driven Brands until the summer of 2023. 

Fisher has owned several automotive-related companies for more than 35 years. Part of his career involved becoming a CARSTAR franchisee in 1990. Eventually, he joined the CARSTAR corporate team and continued his journey from there.

“While I've spent 50 years in the collision repair industry and had countless pivotal moments through my career, I still remember the day I started my journey with the Driven Brands family as VP of operations for CARSTAR U.S.,” said Fisher, via the press release. “I walked through those doors and quickly realized that the most powerful thing I could do was to look, listen, and learn from the people around me. This became my mantra as I continued my career.”

Chris Dawson has been promoted to president of paint and collision at Driven Brands. Dawson has a history of leadership with Driven Brands, including his role in launching the Take 5 Oil Change franchise program in 2017 and leading Maaco to its most successful year ever in 2021. 

“While it’s been an incredibly rewarding journey, now is the right time for me to enter retirement,” Fisher continued in the press release. “The business has never been stronger, powered by our healthy franchise system and industry-leading partnerships. I know I will be leaving the business in Chris Dawson’s very capable hands.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

