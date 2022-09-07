Colorado CARSTAR Business Group Raises $25K for Cystic Fibrosis

Sept. 7, 2022—The Colorado CARSTAR Business Group has raised $24,455.21 for cystic fibrosis research and care.

According to a press release, the Fourth Annual Colorado CARSTAR Golf Tournament took place at CommonGround Golf Course in Aurora, Colorado, on Aug. 19.

“The Colorado Business Group, with support from some of our valued vendor partners, was very proud to be able to present a check to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for nearly $25,000.00,” said Steve Rigsby, business development manager, CARSTAR Colorado Business Group, via the press release. “Together, we had a wonderful day on the course to benefit a great cause. This was a winning round for everyone involved.”

A total of 128 golfers participated in the event. Cash prizes were awarded for 1st place, 8th place and 15th place. Major sponsors included: Axalta, Enterprise, Sherwin-Williams, 3M, Kent Automotive, Mobile Automotive Services and hole sponsors.



