MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0922 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

2022 FenderBender Award Winner: Mike Schoonover

Keeping the Lines of Communication Open

Approaching Advanced Vehicle Repair

A Community of Winners

Boggs: The Importance of Rule Following

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

FenderBender Award Runner Up: Ryan DeMarco

Securing Media Coverage for Your Shop

Rains: The Secret Sauce of Culture

The Aftermarket Effect

FenderBender Award Runner Up: Cliff Sullivan

Thinking About Certification? Here’s What You Need To Consider

News

Colorado CARSTAR Business Group Raises $25K for Cystic Fibrosis

September 7, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS business CARSTAR Colorado Golf Fundraiser
CARSTAR Colorado.jpg
CARSTAR

Sept. 7, 2022—The Colorado CARSTAR Business Group has raised $24,455.21 for cystic fibrosis research and care. 

According to a press release, the Fourth Annual Colorado CARSTAR Golf Tournament took place at CommonGround Golf Course in Aurora, Colorado, on Aug. 19. 

“The Colorado Business Group, with support from some of our valued vendor partners, was very proud to be able to present a check to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for nearly $25,000.00,” said Steve Rigsby, business development manager, CARSTAR Colorado Business Group, via the press release. “Together, we had a wonderful day on the course to benefit a great cause. This was a winning round for everyone involved.” 

A total of 128 golfers participated in the event. Cash prizes were awarded for 1st place, 8th place and 15th place. Major sponsors included: Axalta, Enterprise, Sherwin-Williams, 3M, Kent Automotive, Mobile Automotive Services and hole sponsors. 


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Dean Fisher Announces Retirement

CollisionCast: The Importance of Looking to the Next Generation

Related Articles

Colo. CARSTAR Business Group Gives to Cystic Fibrosis Research

CARSTAR Momentum 2018 Raises Over $230K for Cystic Fibrosis

You must login or register in order to post a comment.