News

Caliber Collision Opens New Illinois Location

September 6, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Sept. 6, 2022—Caliber Collision has opened a new location in Illinois. 

According to WSILTV, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held last week for the new Carbondale location. This is the third Caliber location in southern Illinois. The other locations are in Mt. Vernon and Benton. 

The Carbondale location has recently added eight employees. General Manager Ryan White told WSILTV that he is hopeful that having access to more staff members at this location will mitigate any delays for customers getting the repairs that they need. 


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

CollisionCast: The Importance of Looking to the Next Generation

Buchholz Paint and Autobody Joins Porsche Collision Center Network

