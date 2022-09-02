MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0922 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

2022 FenderBender Award Winner: Mike Schoonover

Keeping the Lines of Communication Open

Approaching Advanced Vehicle Repair

A Community of Winners

Boggs: The Importance of Rule Following

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

FenderBender Award Runner Up: Ryan DeMarco

Securing Media Coverage for Your Shop

Rains: The Secret Sauce of Culture

The Aftermarket Effect

FenderBender Award Runner Up: Cliff Sullivan

Thinking About Certification? Here’s What You Need To Consider

News

Crash Tests Show Poor Automated Braking Performance at Night

September 2, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS ADAS brake crash avoidance IIHS test
Car Lines at Night

Sept. 2, 2022—Crash tests have revealed that automated braking systems do not perform well at night.

According to Kelley Blue Book, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tested 23 vehicles that had a 2022 model year. The tests were to see if these models braked for adult-size mannequins. 

Mannequins were positioned to be crossing the street or walking parallel to the road. Tests were conducted at 12 mph and 25 mph for the crossing mannequins. Tests were conducted at 25 mph and 37 mph for the parallel mannequins. 

Daytime results revealed that 19 out of 23 vehicles had an Advanced or Superior rating. At night, those numbers dropped to 11 out of 23. 

 The IIHS categorized vehicles using the following criteria: 

  • Basic: the vehicle warned the driver to stop (Chevrolet Traverse, Ford Explorer, Ford Maverick, Ford Ranger, Mazda CX-9, Volkswagen Atlas, Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport and Volkswagen Tiguan)
  • Advanced: the vehicle warned the driver and reduced speed to avoid a crash during one of the tests (Honda Accord, Hyundai Palisade, Hyundai Sonata, Nissan Frontier, Nissan Murano, Subaru Ascent and Subaru Outback) 
  • Superior: vehicles that avoided a crash in both tests (Ford Mustang Mach-E, Nissan Pathfinder, Toyota Camry and Toyota Highlander)

The Chevy Malibu, Honda Pilot, Nissan Altima and Toyota Tacoma did not perform well enough to receive any kind of rating. 



The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

HD Repair Forum Shares Fall Conference Topics

California Tesla Owner Files 'Phantom Braking' Lawsuit

Related Articles

Pickup Trucks Receive Poor Ratings in Crash Tests

Report: Male-Focused Crash Tests Put Women at Risk

You must login or register in order to post a comment.