HD Repair Forum Shares Fall Conference Topics

Sept. 2, 2022—The upcoming HD Repair Forum Fall Conference agenda will cover many components of today's industry challenges.

According to a press release, topics will include staffing, ADAS, new vehicle technology, EV repair and more. The conference is set to take place on Sept. 26 and Sept. 27 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Organizations in attendance at the HD Repair Forum Fall Conference will include: Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, Big Rig Alignment, Ford, Great Dane, I-CAR, the RV Dealers Association, Penske, Progressive and more.

The complete agenda can be found here. Click here to register for the event.

TMC’s 2022 Fall Meeting and National Technician Skills Competitions will run parallel to the HD Repair Forum conference, and attendees have the opportunity to register for both events if they so choose.