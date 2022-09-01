Business Partners Purchase Full Service Shop in Nevada

Sept. 1, 2022—Two business partners recently purchased an auto care and collision center in Nevada, but their partnership started years ago in Canada.

According to Mesa Valleys Progress, Darko Roskar and Dario Slukan met at a body shop operation in Calgary, Canada, in 2016. Darko hired Dario as a technician, and the two have been friends ever since.

Roskar, originally from Slovenia, and Slukan, originally from Croatia, went on to help a friend fix the workflow and quality of an auto body shop that the friend had purchased.

After that, the two wanted to explore their options in the United States. They recently purchased A.C.T. Auto Care and Collision in Mesquite, Nevada, from the previous owner Keith Browning.

They have retained the staff, which includes 10 people in total. The shop is touted as full service and offers auto body and collision repair as well as mechanical services.