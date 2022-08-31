Bill Brower Joins CIECA Board of Trustees

Aug. 31, 2022—Bill Brower has joined CIECA's Board of Trustees.

According to a press release, Brower is the vice president of industry relations for Solera. He has over 35 years of professional experience with companies that include Solera, Nationwide Insurance, Liberty Mutual Insurance, and LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

Brower has also recently joined the CIECA AI Committee, which is newly formed. He has prior experience serving on boards for I-CAR, CAPA, and Canada-based Simplicity Car Care Advisory Board. He has a bachelor's degree in organizational leadership from Franklin University and an MBA from Shorter University.

“We are in a time of rapid change across the ecosystem of insurance claims and auto repair driven by customers’ desire for simple and effective digital service options,” said Brower. “CIECA plays a vital role in powering this accelerated level of digital interactions across the numerous stakeholders in the claims and repair process with consistent standards for sharing data. I am thrilled and honored to join the CIECA Board of Trustees.”

Brower's appointment is effective immediately.