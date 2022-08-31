MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0822 digital editionDigital EditionOnline Edition

Shared Success

Advanced Approaches

The Importance of Profit and Loss Reports

Growing Stronger Every Day

Rains: Your Brand Identity

Looking Forward, Reacting Now

Growth in All Forms

Make Delivery an Unforgettable Event

Boggs: What Fear is Holding You Back?

From the Outside In

The No-Excuse Guide to Following OEM Repair Procedures

Menefee: Reusable Content in Social Media Marketing

News

Bill Brower Joins CIECA Board of Trustees

August 31, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Appointment board of trustees CIECA collision repair
Bill Brower edit.jpg
CIECA

Aug. 31, 2022—Bill Brower has joined CIECA's Board of Trustees. 

According to a press release, Brower is the vice president of industry relations for Solera. He has over 35 years of professional experience with companies that include Solera, Nationwide Insurance, Liberty Mutual Insurance, and LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

Brower has also recently joined the CIECA AI Committee, which is newly formed. He has prior experience serving on boards for I-CAR, CAPA, and Canada-based Simplicity Car Care Advisory Board. He has a bachelor's degree in organizational leadership from Franklin University and an MBA from Shorter University. 

“We are in a time of rapid change across the ecosystem of insurance claims and auto repair driven by customers’ desire for simple and effective digital service options,” said Brower. “CIECA plays a vital role in powering this accelerated level of digital interactions across the numerous stakeholders in the claims and repair process with consistent standards for sharing data. I am thrilled and honored to join the CIECA Board of Trustees.”  

Brower's appointment is effective immediately. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Arizona Maaco Team Finds Success in Fleet Service

CollisionCast: Talking Culture, Core Values and Collision Repair

Related Articles

Tim Ronak Joins CIECA Board of Trustees

CIECA Announces 2019 Board of Trustees Officers

You must login or register in order to post a comment.