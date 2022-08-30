ASE Education Foundation Awards Michael Busch Memorial Scholarships

Aug. 30, 2022—The ASE Education Foundation has announced the recipients of the Michael Busch Memorial Scholarships.

According to a press release, this year's recipients are Ashton Peterson of Wishek, North Dakota, and Daniel Zielinski of Addison, Illinois. The Michael Busch Memorial Scholarships are in memory of the son of Jim Busch. Jim is an ASE board member and former collision shop owner. His son Michael was an automotive technology student who passed away from cancer.

Two collision students are selected each year to receive the scholarships, which are presented through the University of the Aftermarket Foundation.

"Each year, our family is honored to present these scholarships in Michael's memory," said Jim Busch via the press release. "Ashton and Daniel are well-deserving of this recognition, and we wish them well as they continue their educations. Awarding the Michael Busch Scholarships is a very meaningful way for us to remember Michael by helping to provide support for the next generation of students who are pursuing careers in the collision industry."

Learn more about scholarships offered through the University of the Aftermarket Foundation by clicking here.