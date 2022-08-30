Team Automotive Joins Toyota Certified Collision Center Network

Aug. 30, 2022—Team Automotive Body Shop has been named the newest Toyota Certified Collision Center.

According to The Weirton Daily Times, Team Automotive is based in Steubenville, Ohio. The shop was able to earn the certified title from Toyota by meeting certain criteria established by the automaker.

Qualifications for certification include an evaluation of the shop's facility, business practices, employee certifications and equipment benchmarks. Additionally, it is required that a shop meets advanced collision training criteria.

“It’s a privilege to have Team Automotive’s body shop earn the Toyota Collision Certification for their professionalism and ultimate dedication to the safety of our customers,” said Scott Henderson, senior manager of collision operations at Toyota, according to The Weirton Daily Times.

Team Automotive Body Shop was founded in 1986.