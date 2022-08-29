MENU

News

Caliber Collision Begins Construction on Tennessee Location

August 29, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Pexels

Aug. 29, 2022—A new Caliber Collision location has reportedly started construction in Tennessee. 

According to WJHL 11, this location is being constructed on a 2.9-acre lot in Johnson City, Tennessee. The $2 million collision repair facility is being constructed by Deerfield Construction. The lot was purchased by Cross Development for Caliber in April 2022 for $650,000. 

As of the time of reporting, an opening date for the facility has not been confirmed. The Johnson City location will be the first Caliber Collision location in the Tri-Cities area of Tennessee, according to the article. 


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

