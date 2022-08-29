Caliber Collision Begins Construction on Tennessee Location

Aug. 29, 2022—A new Caliber Collision location has reportedly started construction in Tennessee.

According to WJHL 11, this location is being constructed on a 2.9-acre lot in Johnson City, Tennessee. The $2 million collision repair facility is being constructed by Deerfield Construction. The lot was purchased by Cross Development for Caliber in April 2022 for $650,000.

As of the time of reporting, an opening date for the facility has not been confirmed. The Johnson City location will be the first Caliber Collision location in the Tri-Cities area of Tennessee, according to the article.



