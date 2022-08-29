MENU

Ohio Glass Repair Shop Gives Free Service to Damaged Church Vans

August 29, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Aug. 29, 2022—An auto glass repair shop in Ohio has offered free repairs to recently damaged church vans. 

According to Fox19 Now, Peoples Church in Corryville, Ohio, sustained around $5,000 worth of damages when a suspect stole batteries and fuel from two of the church's vans. This crime resulted in broken windows as well. The suspect has not been identified as of the time of this reporting. 

A shop called iGlass Auto in Mason, Ohio, reached out to the church and offered free repair services. Owner Kenneth King said to Fox19 Now that he felt a pull to pay it forward. 

“We’re going to replace all of their glass that they need to and anything else that we can help out with,” King said to Fox19. “That’s just who we are as people. We love giving back and anything we can do to help out.”

Cincinnati police are currently working to identify the suspect. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

