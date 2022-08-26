MENU

News

ProColor Collision Announces New California Location

August 26, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
ProColor Glendora.png
Aug. 26, 2022—ProColor Collision has announced a new location in Glendora, California. 

According to a press release, this is the fourth ProColor location for Avalon Holdings USA and its CEO Ashraf Jakvani. Other locations in the Avalon Holdings portfolio include La Puente, Chino and Yucca Valley, California. 

ProColor Collision Glendora is a I-CAR Gold Class certified full-service facility and offers in-house calibration services.

“Our goal is to fix it right the very first time with a focus on quality assurance,” Qazi Asad, vice president of operations for ProColor Collision Glendora, said via the press release. “Our executive team collectively has more than 100 years of combined experience in the auto collision industry with a strong background serving the auto insurance industry.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

