Polyvance Announces Nitrogen Plastic Welding Course

Aug. 25, 2022—Polyvance has announced a new course for its Polyvance University platform.

According to a press release, the course is Nitrogen Plastic Welding 1. It is an online course that has 12 modules and three quizzes. The course can be completed in about an hour, and the quizzes require a final score of over 70% in order to receive a certificate of completion.

Nitrogen Plastics Welding 1 adds to the pre-existing Basics of Plastic Repair course and can be taken by technicians, estimators and managers.

For more information about this course and other courses, click here or email training@polyvance.com.