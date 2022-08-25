MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0822 digital editionDigital EditionOnline Edition

Shared Success

Advanced Approaches

The Importance of Profit and Loss Reports

Growing Stronger Every Day

Rains: Your Brand Identity

Looking Forward, Reacting Now

Growth in All Forms

Make Delivery an Unforgettable Event

Boggs: What Fear is Holding You Back?

From the Outside In

The No-Excuse Guide to Following OEM Repair Procedures

Menefee: Reusable Content in Social Media Marketing

News

Polyvance Announces Nitrogen Plastic Welding Course

August 25, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS new online courses plastic welding polyvance
laptop
Unsplash

Aug. 25, 2022—Polyvance has announced a new course for its Polyvance University platform. 

According to a press release, the course is Nitrogen Plastic Welding 1. It is an online course that has 12 modules and three quizzes. The course can be completed in about an hour, and the quizzes require a final score of over 70% in order to receive a certificate of completion. 

Nitrogen Plastics Welding 1 adds to the pre-existing Basics of Plastic Repair course and can be taken by technicians, estimators and managers. 

For more information about this course and other courses, click here or email training@polyvance.com.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

SEMA Opens New Garage in Michigan

Iowa Repair Shop Opens Bay for Body Work Following Storm

Related Articles

Polyvance Demonstrates Nitrogen Plastic Welding at SkillsUSA Competition

Polyvance Releases New Tool to Increase Nitrogen Plastic Welder Functionality

You must login or register in order to post a comment.