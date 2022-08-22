MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0822 digital editionDigital EditionOnline Edition

Shared Success

Advanced Approaches

The Importance of Profit and Loss Reports

Growing Stronger Every Day

Rains: Your Brand Identity

Looking Forward, Reacting Now

Growth in All Forms

Make Delivery an Unforgettable Event

Boggs: What Fear is Holding You Back?

From the Outside In

The No-Excuse Guide to Following OEM Repair Procedures

Menefee: Reusable Content in Social Media Marketing

News

Despite Security Measures, Texas Shop Suffers Theft

August 22, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS catalytic converter security Texas Theft
security camera

Aug. 22, 2022—A Texas auto body shop is sharing its experience with catalytic converter theft.

According to KRGV, Collision Stop owner Aaron Mendez Jr. said that despite implementing security measures such as cameras, alarm systems, and fencing, the shop still got hit by thieves.

Four customer vehicles had mufflers cut off and catalytic converters stolen. Although insurance will cover the damage, Mendez said that his deductible costs over $2,000. This means that the La Feria shop will take a financial hit from the damage.

Mendez has reported the crime to the local police, and is hopeful that the surveillance footage from his shop will identify the suspects involved.

“To feel like we were broken into and things are taken from us, it's frustrating, and it gets us angry,” Mendez said to KRGV. “But we have to do what we have to do and correct it."

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Classic Collision Announces New Florida Acquisition

CIF 2023 Annual Donor Program Begins

NHTSA Requests Additional Tesla Autopilot Information

Related Articles

Alabama Body Shop Victim of Catalytic Converter Theft

Shop Owner's Own Security Video Leads To His Fraud Conviction

You must login or register in order to post a comment.