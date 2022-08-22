Despite Security Measures, Texas Shop Suffers Theft

Aug. 22, 2022—A Texas auto body shop is sharing its experience with catalytic converter theft.

According to KRGV, Collision Stop owner Aaron Mendez Jr. said that despite implementing security measures such as cameras, alarm systems, and fencing, the shop still got hit by thieves.

Four customer vehicles had mufflers cut off and catalytic converters stolen. Although insurance will cover the damage, Mendez said that his deductible costs over $2,000. This means that the La Feria shop will take a financial hit from the damage.

Mendez has reported the crime to the local police, and is hopeful that the surveillance footage from his shop will identify the suspects involved.

“To feel like we were broken into and things are taken from us, it's frustrating, and it gets us angry,” Mendez said to KRGV. “But we have to do what we have to do and correct it."