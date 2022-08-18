MENU

News

J&R Collision Centers Acquires Walk's Auto Body

August 18, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Aug. 18, 2022—J&R Collision Centers of Illinois has announced the acquisition of Walk's Auto Body.

According to a press release, Walk's Auto Body is located in Teutopolis, Illinois. The acquisition brings the total of J&R Collision Centers to five. J&R is owned and operated by Roger and Jake Buhnerkempe, who are father and son. Doug Walk started Walk's Auto Body Inc. in 1997.

“Doug Walk has spent decades building an incredible asset for the Effingham/Teutopolis communities. There is a history between Doug and our family when it comes to this industry. Early on, Doug spent some time working for dad in the days of Roger’s Body Shop” said Jake Buhnerkempe, co-founder of J&R Collision Centers via the press release. “Doug then went on to build an outstanding business of his own. We can’t help but feel like things are almost coming full circle; that we can welcome the successes he’s created back into the J&R Collision family. Effingham County has always been home, and having this opportunity to expand locally has been great. Our goal is to continue to reach out to area communities to provide them with a first-class service.”

Buhnerkempe noted that Walk's Auto Body employees are invited to transition to the J&R team with the acquisition. They plan on adding additional staff to the location as well. The transition takes full effect on Sept. 1. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

