Pennsylvania Shop Recognized for Community Service

August 18, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Aug. 18, 2022—The owners of an auto body shop in Pennsylvania are being honored by their borough for exceptional dedication to the community. 

According to Patch, Tom and Carol Logan are the owners of Logan Autobody, which opened in 1968 in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Mayor Noni West presented the couple with a proclamation in recognition of over 54 years of community service.

According to the Patch article, the Logans have committed to supporting local athletic teams, students, local police and fire departments, the Doylestown Athletic Association, and more over the years. Tom even delivered the local Christmas tree to the center of Doylestown via tow truck for over 30 years. 

"We would just like to thank everybody and all our patrons and everybody who has ever come across our way," said Tom Logan, according to Patch. "We're proud to be a part of Doylestown. We love it."

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

