Emergency Safety Solutions Announces Partnership with VOXX Automotive

Aug. 17, 2022—Emergency Safety Solutions, Inc. has announced a partnership with VOXX Automotive.

According to a press release, this partnership will make Hazard Enhanced Location Protocol available to more passenger and commercial vehicles while on the road. H.E.L.P. was created by Emergency Safety Solutions and uses vehicle hazard warning systems to help prevent crashes into vehicles that are stopped on or near active roads.

This partnership will expand access to H.E.L.P. through the manufacturing and distribution to Tier 1 suppliers, automakers, powersports and aftermarket trucking. The partnership will involve VOXX Automotive both designing and manufacturing kits for H.E.L.P products for sale in VOXX and ESS sales channels.

“VOXX Automotive is proud to partner with Emergency Safety Solutions to assist in bringing their H.E.L.P. feature to market. There are more than 280 million vehicles on the road today in the U.S. that would benefit from this lifesaving technology being built in, which presents an incredible roadway safety opportunity,” said Pat Lavelle, president and CEO, VOXX International Corporation, via the press release. “The interfacing of enhanced factory hazard lights and GPS-based digital alert technology is cutting edge. Our goal is to greatly reduce these preventable incidents, related injuries, and deaths. This really is a game changer to help us achieve that objective.”

H.E.L.P. achieves its mission through digital alert notifications that notify drivers of disabled vehicles nearby through in-vehicle displays and GPS apps. H.E.L.P. also uses Lightning Alerts that utilize a hazard flash pattern, and Intelligent Controls that can automatically engage when a vehicle has a safety need.