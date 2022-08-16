Classic Collision Announces New Las Vegas Facility

Aug. 16, 2022—Classic Collision has announced a new location in Las Vegas.

According to a press release, Classic Collision Industrial Rd is a newly renovated facility. It is located in downtown Las Vegas, and sits about five miles north of Classic Collision Allegiant.

“We are excited to be adding a second collision center to the Classic Family in this robust city. We recognize the need for high service standards and look forward to providing more options to our customers in this market,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision, via the press release.

Classic Collision has over 190 auto body repair facilities located across 15 states.