CARSTAR Auto Boutique Collision Opens in Ohio

Aug. 12, 2022—CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Auto Boutique Collision.

According to a press release, the new facility is located in Columbus, Ohio. It is owned by Victor Polishuk and Peter Grammatikakis.

“Peter and I opened this location in 2016 and it has grown exponentially since then.” says Polishuk via the press release. “From large renovations to hiring a sophisticated team, we have seen a lot of change within this facility. We are excited to join the CARSTAR family as it will give us additional opportunities to grow our business through their training and resources.”





CARSTAR Auto Boutique Collision co-owner Peter Grammatikakis

Image credit: CARSTAR







CARSTAR Auto Boutique is 18,000 square feet. It has 12 employees, and almost everyone on the team is I-CAR Gold certified. The facility is working towards OEM certifications as well.

“We are thrilled to bring the CARSTAR Auto Boutique Collision team into our family,” said Dean Fisher, collision group president, Driven Brands, via the press release. “The dedication and eagerness to learn has given us confidence that this team will accomplish great things. We are excited to see what they can bring to the Columbus area!”