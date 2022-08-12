MENU

Auto Glass Now Opens 2 Locations in California

August 12, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Aug. 12, 2022—Auto Glass Now has announced the opening of two new locations in California.

According to a press release, Auto Glass Now Pinedale can be found in Pinedale, California. Auto Glass Now Sacramento is in Sacramento, California. 

The Pinedale location is managed by Edna Marquez and has 2,500 square feet. The Sacramento location is managed by Vicky Yang and has 3,000 square feet. 

“Our teams at these two locations have a commitment to their communities to provide fast, friendly, and quality auto glass services,” said Michael Lopez, president, Auto Glass Now, via the press release. “Vehicle technology continues to advance, and our dedicated teams are equipped to keep up with these changes to provide the highest level of repair quality.”

Auto Glass Now offers same-day glass repair and calibration through its nearly 80 locations across the country. The company has opened four new locations just this year, including the two in California.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

