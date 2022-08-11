MENU

News

Donation from 3M to CREF Supplies 300 Schools with Products

August 11, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Aug. 11, 2022—The Collision Repair Education Foundation has received an in-kind donation from 3M.

According to a press release, 3M made the decision to donate $889,719.50 in products and supplies at the end of 2021, and 300 schools across the country have felt the impact of these donations.

The care packages included DA sanders, sanding/graining/finishing discs, sandpaper, repair glue, and more. 

3M has supported CREF since 2008 by providing multiple in-kind donations, funding grants, and supporting CREF’s Hire Our Heroes campaign. Many collision repair education programs have relatively small budgets, and donations and funding can provide these institutions with the ability to provide more experiences and opportunities for students. 

“Investing in the talent of the future for collision repair trade is a priority for 3M and the industry we serve. We are seeing talent and labor shortages all over the United States, said Lori Tempelis, vice president, United States and Canada for the 3M Automotive Aftermarket, in the press release. “Engaging in the talent of the future not only fuels the body shops we work with, our developer and application engineers come from the industry to keep advancing and providing the experience to support our customers.”

