Jim Lederer's Body Shop Carries on Family Tradition

Aug. 11, 2022—Jim Lederer's Body Shop has been a family business for three generations.

According to the Telegraph Forum, Jeremy Lederer carries on the tradition that has been 44 years running. Jeremy is the son of Jim Lederer, and the grandson of Chuck Lederer.

Chuck operated Chuck's Body Shop. When Chuck passed away in 1970, his son Jim wasn't completely sold on owning and operating a shop on his own.

But in 1978 after much consideration and hard work, Jim purchased the building that now houses Jim Lederer's Body Shop in Bucyrus, Ohio.

Jeremy started working there in 2002. He threw himself into the work, and even helped bring updated technology into the shop.

The Telegraph Forum reported that, although the shop has had over 20 employees, it is now run by just father and son.

Jeremy has his hands in the majority of the business at this point from estimates to customer relations. Soon enough, he'll manage the entire shop on his own with his father Jim helping out when he can.

For Jim Lederer's Body Shop, it's truly all about carrying on the family tradition.