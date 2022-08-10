Fix Auto Opens Beverly Hills Location

Aug. 10, 2022—Fix Auto USA has announced a new location in Beverly Hills.

According to a press release, Ronald Marquez is the owner of the new Los Angeles shop. Marquez has been in the collision repair industry for over 25 years, and he started Ronald's Auto Body in 2002.

“Fix Auto Beverly Hills may be independently owned but it’s backed by the support of our incredible Fix Auto USA network and entire Driven Brands team,” said Dean Fisher, collision group president, Driven Brands, in the press release. “We’re proud to welcome longstanding businesses like this into our growing collision family, to better support our growing communities.”

Fix Auto Beverly Hills is both family-owned and operated. The shop is 7,500 square feet with an I-CAR Gold certification. Ronald's son Steven is an estimator at the shop, and Ronald's wife Zuly is the general manager.

“In the 20 years I’ve owned my business, joining Fix Auto USA was the best thing I could have done,” said Marquez in the press release. “My family and I are grateful to now be a part of a team, where we can share best practices to enhance our capabilities. We have the support we need to help our business and ensure our community continues to get the highest level of repair quality and customer service, for every make and model.”



