Atlanta Woman to Receive NABC Recycled Ride

Aug. 9, 2022—An Atlanta single mother in need of reliable transportation is getting her wish through the NABC's Recycled Rides program, the organization announced in a press release.

Nicole Watson will receive her 2021 Nissan Versa Wednesday at a Classic Collision shop in Sandy Springs, Georgia. The shop partnered with GEICO and the NABC to donate the vehicle. Wilson is a student at Every Woman Works, a Georgia nonprofit dedicated to offering life and job skills to women who have experienced hardship. Watson needs to car to get to work and care for her daughter as she pursues a career in graphic design and social media marketing, the press release said.

The NABC Recycled Rides program has donated nearly 3,000 vehicles valued at a total of approximately $42 million since the initiative began in 2007.



