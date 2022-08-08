CARSTAR Opens Second-Generation Ohio Shop

Aug. 8, 2022—CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Jeff's Garage, a family-owned shop first opened more than 50 years ago, according to a press release.

Located in Fairport Harbor, Ohio, CARSTAR Jeff's Garage is now under the guidance of second-generation owner Jeff McKinney. McKinney has been involved in the industry since he was 10, the press release says, and learned the business from his father who started the shop. McKinney took over 15 years ago upon his father's retirement.

“My father and I had been talking about our plans to grow our business for years,” McKinney said in the press release.. “I saw the improvements that CARSTAR could make to the repair center and our processes, and knew it would be a great fit. Additionally, the family feel I’ve worked hard to maintain throughout my years in the business is very important to me, and CARSTAR can help us keep it that way.”

The shop is 10,500 square feet and has seven employees.