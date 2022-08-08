MENU

NABC F.R.E.E. Program Comes to Dallas

August 8, 2022
Aug. 8, 2022—Dallas-area first responders were the latest to get an education in extraction techniques for advanced vehicles through the National Auto Body Council's First Responder Emergency Education (F.R.E.E.) program Saturday at Park Place Body Werks.

According to a news release, first responders from the Dallas Fire Department and other Metroplex environs gathered at Park Place to learn about the construction techniques of the latest vehicles that can make extrication a challenge as well as the onboard technology that could create potential hazards. Attendees also got to witness demonstrations of working with high-strength steel, restraint systems, airbags and more. In addition to Park Place and the NABC, the event was co-hosted by USAA Insurance and Genesis Rescue Systems. USAA donated the vehicles while Genesis performed the demonstration and educational portions.

The F.R.E.E. program was designed for first responders to learn how to rescue drivers and passengers from advanced vehicles safely. EVs and other alternate fuel vehicles can pose hazards for all involved in the event they need to be cut open to perform a rescue. Other cities to receive F.R.E.E. program demonstrations this summer include Nashville, Tennessee, and St. Louis.

More information about the program is available here.

