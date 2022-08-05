Registration Open for MSO Symposium and HD Repair Forum

Aug. 5, 2022—Two major autumn industry events, the Fall HD Repair Forum and MSO Symposium, are now open for registration as announced in press releases by their respective organizers.

The Fall HD Repair Forum takes place Sept. 26 and 27 in Cleveland, where the American Trucking Association's Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) will also be holding its fall meetings. Attendees are able to access presentations and meetings for the medium and heavy duty collision repair market and hear speakers from across the industry. Registration also includes access to a meeting of the TMC's s17 Heavy-Duty Collision Task Force, and is available here.

”Collaboration is vital to the success of an industry and we are pleased to partner with TMC this year,“ said president and co-founder of HD Repair Brian Nessen in a press release. “Hosting a collision industry event alongside TMC provides both audiences with a unique opportunity to attend a wider array of sessions.“

The MSO Symposium takes place one day before SEMA on Oct. 31 in Las Vegas. The 11th annual event for multi-shop operators includes networking opportunities, expert panels on a wide variety of industry topics, vendor displays and more. As the content is tailored specifically to the multi-shop operator and associated professionals, certain qualification requirements exist to register, which is available here.

“The MSO Symposium continues to bring together the multi-shop owners and operators, dealers, franchisees, and repair networks from all across North America," said Automotive Service Association Executive Director Julie Massaro, in a news release. "This exclusive event has evolved into the largest conference in the world, where only collision industry repairers, insurers, and OEMs can gather exclusively.”