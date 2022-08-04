MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0822 digital editionDigital EditionOnline Edition

Shared Success

Advanced Approaches

The Importance of Profit and Loss Reports

Growing Stronger Every Day

Rains: Your Brand Identity

Looking Forward, Reacting Now

Growth in All Forms

Make Delivery an Unforgettable Event

Boggs: What Fear is Holding You Back?

From the Outside In

The No-Excuse Guide to Following OEM Repair Procedures

Menefee: Reusable Content in Social Media Marketing

News

Collision Repair Student Reflects on SkillsUSA Win

August 4, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS gold Illinois SkillsUSA winner Women in Auto Body Women in Collision
gold medal pexels.jpg
Pexels

Aug. 4, 2022—A student from the College of Lake County in Illinois, is reflecting on and celebrating taking home gold at the SkillsUSA Collision Repair Technology national competition in June. 

According to the Daily Herald, Olivia Peterson switched from a librarian career to taking automotive collision repair classes back in 2020. 

At the national competition earlier this summer, Peterson and other students has to showcase their skills in regards to plastic and metal repair, welding, structural analysis, and a written test and mock interview.

Peterson represented what has historically been a small group of women who have received medals at the Collision Repair Technology competition.

"After two career changes, I found a job with purpose, helping promote women in trades," Peterson said to the Daily Herald. 

While enrolled at the Collège of Lake County, Peterson completed an internship with Gerber Collision and Glass in Crystal Lake, Illinois. They offered her a job before graduation, and she currently works at that location. 

Peterson was one of three College of Lake County students to participate at the national level for SkillsUSA. Peterson enjoyed the competition as well as meeting all of the other students from around the country. 

"My name is now out there," she said. "At the same time, it gave me a chance to evaluate my skillset. The competition tested typical things I do daily in my field," Peterson said to the Daily Herald. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

CIF Fundraising Gala Presents Check to Bryan Miller

ABRA Rapid City Hosts Open House

Related Articles

Weirs Buick GMC Makes $25K Donation to Collision Repair Student Program

On-Demand Collision Repair?

Webinar on Future of Collision Repair

You must login or register in order to post a comment.